PM Modi Pushes ASEAN To Unite Against Terror And Revamp Trade Deal

Kuala Lumpur: India and ASEAN nations strengthened their bond at the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted key areas for collaboration -- counter-terrorism, early review of the ASEAN-India FTA, maritime security, among others.

The Prime Minister stated that terrorism poses a serious challenge to global peace and security and stressed the importance of unity in the fight against it, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

PM Modi participated virtually in the Summit. The Prime Minister and ASEAN leaders jointly reviewed progress in ASEAN-India relations and discussed initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This was the Prime Minister's 12th participation in the India-ASEAN Summit.

The Prime Minister emphasised that early review of the ASEAN-India FTA (AITIGA) can unleash the full economic potential of our relationship for the benefit of our peoples and further strengthen regional cooperation.

Advertisement

In support of the Malaysian Chair's theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability", PM Modi announced extended support for the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action to implement the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030) and the adoption of the ASEAN-India Joint Leaders' Statement on Sustainable Tourism to strengthen tourism cooperation, as we celebrate the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

PM Modi hailed the designation of the year 2026 as the "ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation" to forge partnerships in blue economy and proposed to organise the Second ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' Meeting and the Second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise for a secure maritime environment, added the release.

Advertisement

"India will continue its role as a First Responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, and further strengthen cooperation in Disaster Preparedness and HADR and training of 400 professionals in renewable energy, for supporting the ASEAN Power Grid initiative and extending Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to Timor Leste," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister congratulated Timor-Leste on becoming the 11th Member of ASEAN, welcomed the delegation at its first ASEAN-India Summit as a full member of ASEAN, and conveyed India's continued support for Timor-Leste's human development.

He also proposed that India train ASEAN professionals, establish SE Asia Centre at Nalanda University. Reiterating India's support for ASEAN Unity, ASEAN Centrality, and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister complimented ASEAN on the adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

He proposed the establishment of a Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at Nalanda University to develop regional expertise and support ongoing cooperation in education, energy, science and technology, fintech and cultural preservation, and emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductor, emerging technologies, rare earths and critical minerals, added the release.

He also proposed holding the East Asia Summit Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal, Gujarat, and a conference on Maritime Security Cooperation.

PM Modi also thanked Malaysia's Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his flexibility in hosting the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually and for making excellent arrangements for the meeting. The Prime Minister also thanked President Marcos Jr. for the Philippines' effective country coordination.