PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute to Soldiers on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers on Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16 to mark India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication safeguarded our nation and brought us glory. Their sacrifices will always inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our history."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the armed forces, saying India will never forget their service and sacrifice. He posted, "On the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage ensured the safety of our country. India will never forget their contribution."

Remembering the 1971 War

Vijay Diwas celebrates India's decisive victory in the 13-day war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) and Pakistan's surrender in Dhaka. On this day in 1971, Lt. Gen. AAK Niazi of Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender, marking the creation of an independent Bangladesh.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a post on X, highlighted its significant role in the war. It called the 1971 conflict a "Lightning War" and said, "The Indo-Pak War of 1971 ended on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of Lt Gen AAK Niazi. This historic moment was achieved through a coordinated military effort, with the IAF playing a key role in ensuring quick and decisive results."

IAF's Role in the War

The IAF conducted over 2,400 offensive missions in the Western sector and 2,000 sorties in the Eastern theatre during the 13-day war. These operations ensured air superiority, crippled Pakistan's defences, and provided close support to ground forces, speeding up the liberation of Bangladesh.

Recalling the impact of the IAF, the post said, "When asked about his surrender despite having a largely intact army, Gen. Niazi pointed to the IAF insignia on an officer’s uniform and said, ‘Because of this—you, the Indian Air Force.’"

The IAF described the 1971 war as a landmark in Indian military history, showcasing the importance of air power in modern warfare.

Joint Celebrations with Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh jointly commemorate Vijay Diwas, marking 53 years since the war. As part of the celebrations, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers have traveled to Dhaka to join Bangladesh's Victory Day events.