PM Modi Recalls Taking Inspiration From Chandrababu Naidu's Work in Technological Advancements During Tenure As Gujarat CM

Amravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the relaunch of Andhra Pradesh's capital city, Amravati, on Friday, shared how he used to draw inspiration from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's technological advancements during his tenure as Gujarat CM.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi stated that today, he is witnessing not just a city but the realisation of a dream—a new Amravati and a new Andhra.

Congratulating Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for fulfilling the dream of Amravati, PM Modi recalled when he used to take inspiration from CM Naidu for his work in technology. PM Modi revealed that during his tenure as Gujarat CM, he observed Naidu’s initiatives in the technology sphere and learned valuable lessons from them.

He further assured the people that the central government will fully support Andhra Pradesh in its developmental efforts and provide all necessary assistance for the state's progress.

PM Modi emphasised that Amravati will be a city where every citizen of Andhra Pradesh will benefit across all sectors. He highlighted that developed nations have all prioritised railway expansion, and while Andhra and Telangana previously had a joint railway budget of Rs 900 crore, Andhra Pradesh alone now has a budget of Rs 900 crore—marking a new era of connectivity between districts and villages.

He added that India ranks among the nations with major infrastructure and development projects, and in recent years, the Central government has extended substantial support to Amravati—whether in terms of technological advancements, large-scale initiatives, or significant projects.

PM Modi also announced new irrigation projects aimed at transforming farmers' lives and praised Andhra Pradesh for its contributions in strengthening India’s defence sector.

Referring to a milestone in defence development, he stated, “Today, we laid the foundation stone of DRDO’s missile test range at Nagayalanka. The Navdurga testing range being built here will strengthen the nation's defence capabilities, just like Goddess Durga.”

“Amravati is the capital of Inderlok, and it is no mere coincidence that Amravati is also the capital of Andhra Pradesh. It signifies the establishment of 'Swarna Andhra,' which will pave the way for a Viksit Bharat. Amravati will serve as the cornerstone of this vision," the Prime Minister said.