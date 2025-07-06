PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Argentina, Shares Warm Hug With President Milei As He Arrives In Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, marking the third leg of his five-nation tour and the warm welcome he received from Argentine President Javier Milei set the tone for a promising visit, with both leaders eager to strengthen bilateral ties. As PM Modi arrived, President Milei greeted him with a warm hug, symbolising the growing friendship and strategic partnership between India and Argentina. A video of their warm exchange went immediately viral.

Upon arrival, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute at the iconic San Martin Memorial, a symbol of Latin American independence, showcasing India's respect for global freedom fighters and shared values of liberty and sovereignty.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks, focusing on deepening cooperation in critical sectors such as trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and critical minerals. PM Modi and President Milei discussed ways to boost India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties. The talks aimed to review ongoing cooperation and explore opportunities to enhance collaboration in these areas. According to Secretary (East) P Kumaran, "The two leaders also had an opportunity to discuss cooperation in the energy and critical mineral sectors. The Prime Minister underlined India's growing energy and industrial needs and emphasised that Argentina could serve as a reliable partner in supporting India's developmental journey."

India-Argentina Strengthening Economic Ties

Before meeting President Milei, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. The crowd chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Jai Shree Ram", and "Modi-Modi" as the PM interacted with them, expressing his gratitude for their warm welcome. "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community," PM Modi tweeted. A traditional Indian dance performance was also held to welcome him, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India.

Argentina holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and the fourth-largest shale oil reserves, making it an important long-term energy partner for India. The two leaders discussed ways to diversify trade ties and cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy, and more. PM Modi threw a spotlight on Argentina's role in India's clean energy goals, and the leaders called for deeper ISRO collaboration. India's Ambassador to Argentina, Ajaneesh Kumar, described the partnership as very promising due to its complementary nature. "What Argentina has, India needs—and what India offers, Argentina is increasingly interested in," he said.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi urged easier access for Indian medicines in Argentina, seeking regulatory upgrades to boost pharma exports. He outlined India's strength in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, particularly the capacity to produce high-quality, affordable medicines. The Argentine side updated the Indian delegation on the fast-track approval process available for the import of Indian medicines. The Indian side mentioned that this would benefit the people of Argentina by improving access to affordable and life-saving medicine and reducing the cost of healthcare in Argentina.

The Indian prime minister's visit marked a new chapter in India-Argentina relations, with both countries seeking to leverage their complementary strengths. The talks between PM Modi and President Milei aimed to review ongoing cooperation and explore opportunities to enhance collaboration in key areas.