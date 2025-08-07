PM Modi Receives Phone Call From Brazilian President Lula, Leaders Discuss ‘Issues Of Mutual Interest’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday, solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Brazil. The conversation comes at a crucial time, with both nations facing trade tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. The two leaders discussed various regional and global issues of mutual interest. The conversation marked a crucial step in strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to take the partnership to new heights.

During the call, PM Modi recalled his recent visit to Brazil, where the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties. Building on these discussions, Prime Minister Modi and President Lula reiterated their commitment to taking the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. "Had a good conversation with President Lula," PM Modi stated on X.

PM Modi Thanked President Lula

"We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more," the prime minister said, adding that a strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone. PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Brazilian president for making his recent visit to Brazil, a memorable one, saying, “Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful.”

The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing trade tensions with the US. Both nations have been impacted by Trump's tariff policies, with India facing huge tariffs on its exports. However, the conversation showcased the growing importance of India-Brazil relations, particularly in the context of the Global South.

The India-Brazil partnership is a vital component of Global South cooperation, with both countries playing influential roles in multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the G20. Their growing alignment is expected to have a meaningful impact on global economic governance and diplomatic balance. The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to remain in touch.

India-Brazil Strategic Partnership Amidst US Tariff Tensions

The telephone call took place against the backdrop of the US decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued oil imports from Russia. Brazil also faces similar tariffs from the United States. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had criticised the US move, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and stating that New Delhi will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.

After Trump's 50% tariff imposition on Brazil, with a suggestion from the US President to reach out for negotiations, President Lula, in response, said he would not call US President Donald Trump to negotiate over tariffs but would instead invite him to the COP.

The India-Brazil Strategic Partnership has deepened and diversified over the years, spanning a wide range of domains including defence, space, security, technology, and people-to-people relations. Both countries have been exploring ways to enhance their defence ties, including joint exercises, technology transfer, and defence trade. The partnership is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the global order and promoting a multipolar world.