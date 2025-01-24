PM Modi Reiterates Govt Commitment to Empower Girl Child on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for them.

In a thread post on X, PM Modi expressed pride over the girl child's accomplishment across all fields.

"Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all," PM Modi wrote.

"Our Government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills, healthcare etc which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended wishes and said that "gender equality is the basis of true progress."

Kharge further stated that observance of National Girl Child Day is a reminder to rededicate ourselves towards ending gender discrimination and providing every girl with the opportunities she deserves.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, "Gender equality is the basis of true progress. Congress-UPA established National Girl Child Day in 2008, rooted in India's constitutional principles.

Let the observance of NationalGirlChildDay become a reminder to rededicate ourselves towards ending gender discrimination and providing every girl with the opportunities she deserves - education, healthcare, safety, and proper nutrition."

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24 in India, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls. Initiated in 2008, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, National Girl Child Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the rights of girls and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support, free from gender biases.

The day also seeks to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote education for them and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.