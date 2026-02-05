PM Modi Responds To President’s Address In Rajya Sabha | Key Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address was adopted by the Lok Sabha without the customary speech of the PM. This comes amid the continued protests by the Opposition, for the fourth consecutive day, during the Budget Session.

His address in the Rajya Sabha was marred by massive protest and sloganeering from the Opposition MPs, who started shouting and banging the desks even before the PM began speaking.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnana requested the Opposition MPs to take their seats and maintain the decorum of the House. The Opposition began chanting "Nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi, tanashahi nahi chalegi" as PM Modi talked about 'Viksit Bharat' and the developments seen in India.

PM Modi began his speech amidst the disruptions, and took a jibe at the Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also raising slogans. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting," he said.