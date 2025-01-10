PM Modi Reveals Whom He Would Call First In Times Of Distress In His First Ever Podcast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his first ever podcast, revealed who would he call in times of trouble or distress as he recalled the incident when he had gone to Srinagar to unfurl the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to when asked by Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath as to who would he call in times of distress, during the Podcast, PM Modi shared an incident saying that when he had gone to Srinagar's Lal Chowk to unfurl the tricolour, there was an attack during their journey in Punjab 's Phagwara. Some people died while many were injured… the entire nation was under a distress and it was not easy to unfurl tricolour at Lal Chowk in those times… they used to burn the flag.

Speaking further about that incident, PM Modi said that after unfurling the tricolour, the first call he made was to his mother because in a way it was a happy moment for him that he unfurled the tricolour and also that his mother would be worried… and today he realise that feeling.

I accepted that I wasn't for family, says PM Modi

Sharing his thoughts when the entrepreneur spoke about the guilt he had when he lost his father, PM Modi said he had left his house during childhood and accepted that he wasn't there for family and they have also accepted the same… so nobody had that kind of expectations from me and my life has been that only.

Speaking further, PM Modi recalled, “when my mother turned 100, I went to take her blessings. She was not educated… when I told her that I have to leave for work, she responded saying kaam karo buddhi se, jeevan jiyo shuddhi se (work with wisdom, live life with purity)".