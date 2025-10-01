PM Modi's Cabinet Approves Rs 6957 Crore Project To Upgrade NH-715 In Assam, Enhance Wildlife Safety

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light for a major infrastructure project to upgrade the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam. The project, estimated to cost Rs 6957 crore, will involve widening and improving the existing carriageway to four lanes, including the implementation of wildlife-friendly measures along the Kaziranga National Park stretch. According to the government, the project will be developed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode with a total length of 85.675 km.

The central government's ambitious project is set to be a game-changer for regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major tourism, industrial, and economic centres in Assam. The upgraded corridor will not only boost tourism to the Kaziranga National Park but also open up new avenues for trade and industrial development in the surrounding regions. Moreover, the project will generate around 15.42 lakh person-days of direct and 19.19 lakh person-days of indirect employment, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Following the Union Cabinet's decision, PM Modi took to X, hailing the decision as historic for Assam. In his post, the prime minister wrote, “A historic decision for Assam & the Northeast! The Cabinet decision on widening and upgradation of the Kalibor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, including an elevated corridor with wildlife-friendly measures in the Kaziranga stretch, will boost development as well as ensure animal safety. Tourism to Kaziranga will receive a big boost.”

The existing Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 has been a major concern due to its configuration of 2-lane with or without paved shoulders, passing through densely built-up areas of Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat towns.

The highway's proximity to the Kaziranga National Park has resulted in frequent accidents and deaths of wild animals, particularly during the monsoons when the area inside the park gets flooded. To address these challenges, the project will involve the construction of an elevated corridor of about 34.5 km, covering the entire cross-movement of wildlife from the Kaziranga National Park to the Karbi-Anglong Hills.

The project alignment integrates with 2 major National Highways (NH-127, NH-129) and 1 State Highway (SH-35), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 3 railway stations, including Nagaon, Jakhalabandha & Vishwanath Charli, and 3 airports, including Tezpur, Liabari & Jorhat, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region. The project alignment improves connectivity to 02 Socio-Economic Nodes, 08 Tourist and religious places, thereby strengthening regional economic growth and religious tourism.