PM Modi's Heartfelt Tribute for Manmohan Singh: 'Huge Loss for Nation'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling it a great loss to the nation. PM Modi expressed deep sorrow and remembered Dr. Singh as a leader of integrity, intellect, and humility who made immense contributions to India’s progress.

In his video address to the nation, PM Modi highlighted Dr. Singh's inspiring journey, from enduring the hardships of partition to playing a key role in India's economic reforms. "Manmohan Singh Ji's passing has left a void in our hearts and the nation. Coming to India during the partition and achieving great heights in life is no ordinary accomplishment. His life teaches us how to rise above struggles, and his journey will inspire generations to come," the PM said.

In his video address to the nation, PM Modi recalled Dr. Singh's inspiring journey, from enduring the hardships of partition to playing a key role in India's economic reforms. "Manmohan Singh Ji's passing has left a void in our hearts and the nation. Coming to India during the partition and achieving great heights in life is no ordinary accomplishment. His life teaches us how to rise above struggles, and his journey will inspire generations to come," the PM said.

PM Modi lauded Dr. Singh as a kind human being, a dedicated economist, and a reformist leader. Recalling his contributions, he said, "Dr. Singh served the government in various roles, including as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during a crucial time. As Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, he led the country through a financial crisis and set the foundation for economic reforms. His tenure as Prime Minister will always be remembered for his commitment to development and progress."

The Prime Minister also reflected on Dr. Singh's values of simplicity and integrity. "His humility and intellectualism defined his parliamentary career. I remember earlier this year when his Rajya Sabha term ended, I mentioned how his dedication was an inspiration. Even in a wheelchair, he fulfilled his parliamentary duties with utmost commitment," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised Dr. Singh's ability to maintain connections across political lines and remain grounded despite his international education and senior government roles. "He never forgot his humble roots and was accessible to all, rising above party politics," he added.

Sharing personal memories, PM Modi recalled his meetings with Dr. Singh during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. "I had open discussions with him on various national and international matters. Even after moving to Delhi, I often met him, and those conversations will always remain special," he said.