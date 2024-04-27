Advertisement

Viral Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger in Gujarat, who sells Pani Puri, has gone viral. A man with white hair, a trimmed beard, wearing a kurta-churidar, and a Nehru jacket looked exactly like the most powerful man in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A food blogger Karan Thakkar from Vadodara posted a video in which Anil Bhai Thakkar resembled our Narendra Modi.

His face cut, dressing style and tone in the video is similar to that of the Prime Minister. He introduced himself as Anil Bhai Khattar. He even went on to say, ‘Woh chai wale thhe, mein paani puri wala hoon.’

"Is this Modi's doppelganger selling Pani Puri?" The video is captioned and crossed over 170K likes, 884 comments, and three million views.

Netizens reacted with surprise, leaving sarcastic comments on the post. One user humorously commented, "Voice 70% match. Most probably he will be our next PM 🤣🤣..." “i used to eat here when i was in college. very tasty panipuri 😍” another wrote.

