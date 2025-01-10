Empathy, Communication, Team Spirit: PM Modi Lists Qualities to be Good Politician

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his debut in the podcast world as a guest on Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath's podcast ‘People by WTF’. As the podcast episode goes live, PM Modi and the businessman can be seen discussing similarities between politics, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Modi made his debut on the podcast, titled 'People by WTF' with Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, where the two can be seen delving into a range of topics from PM Modi's childhood and personal relationship to India's global standing in various fields including and tech.

PM Modi Talks About the First Era of His Life, His Childhood and Student Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about his childhood, his education in the local school, how he loved swimming and washed clothes of all his family members. Talking about his student life, PM Modi said, “I was an average student. Not someone that people could notice.” He talked about his teachers and the influence they had on him and how he used to drift from places where there was competition. PM Modi said he loved participating in extra co-curricular activities.

Talking about friendships in his life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My case is a little different. I left my home at an early age. I left everything. I was not in contact with anyone...But when I became the Chief Minister I had a wish to meet all my classmates in the CM House. The ideology was to make them understand that I am still the same...”

PM Modi Lists Qualities to be Good Politician