PM Modi Schools Trump on Fake Talk on Indo-Pak Mediation: 35 Minute Scorcher Call Details

PM Modi Puts Trump in His Place, Exposes False US Claims on Ceasefire | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a decisive 35-minute phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly put US President Donald Trump in his place, rejecting Washington’s repeated claims that the US played any role in mediating the recent Indo-Pak ceasefire.

The conversation took place after their planned meeting at the G7 Summit in Canada was canceled due to President Trump’s early departure. During the call, PM Modi made it crystal clear that India has never sought, accepted, nor will ever accept third-party mediation in its conflict with Pakistan.

Modi explained to Trump that the ceasefire talks were conducted directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, and only at Pakistan’s request. He explained that there were no discussions about US mediation or trade deals during this period.

"India has never accepted mediation, doesn't accept it now, and will never accept it in the future," Modi told Trump, highlighting India's strong stand on its sovereignty and security.

The Prime Minister also updated Trump on Operation Sindoor, India’s precise and measured military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Modi stressed that India views terrorism not as a proxy war but as a full-scale war. “India will respond to Pakistan’s bullets with shells,” he warned, making it clear that India’s resolve is stronger than ever.

President Trump expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism and offered condolences for the Pahalgam attack. He also invited Modi to stop over in the US after the summit, but the Prime Minister declined due to prior commitments.

This phone call firmly dismantled the US claims of mediation and trade-linked ceasefire negotiations — a narrative India has consistently denied.