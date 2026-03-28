PM Modi Sends Strong Message From Jewar Airport, Boasts of Powerhouse India's Growth Momentum Vs Global Turmoil

Greater Noida: Against a backdrop of escalating international conflict and economic instability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today positioned India as a resilient global outlier, asserting that the nation continues its "rapid development" even as other powers struggle with the fallout of war.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister contrasted the domestic "momentum" of infrastructure with the "crisis all around" the rest of the world.

Resilience Amid Global Conflict

Addressing the ongoing volatility in West Asia, PM Modi acknowledged the severe pressure on global supply chains but emphasized India’s strategic shielding of its citizens.

"Everyone can see how worried the world is. There has been a war going on in West Asia for the past month... Our India is also fighting this crisis with all its might, relying on the strength of its citizens," the Prime Minister stated.

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He noted that while India remains dependent on the affected regions for crude oil and gas, the government is committed to ensuring that these global shocks do not "become a burden on ordinary families and our farmers."

The 'Double-Engine' Infrastructure Blitz

The inauguration of the Jewar Airport marks the fourth major milestone for Western Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks. The PM highlighted a string of high-tech and transit achievements that he claims are transforming the region:

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--The opening of a massive factory in Noida aimed at making India "self-reliant in technology."

--The launch of the Namo Bharat train (Delhi-Meerut) and the expansion of the Meerut Metro.

--The Noida International Airport, where the PM projected that "planes will take off every 2 minutes," linking North India directly to global markets.

Regarding India's aviation sector, PM Modi said, "India's aviation sector is growing rapidly. As new airports are built across India, the demand for new aircraft is also increasing. Consequently, various airlines have placed orders for hundreds of new aircraft. These new facilities and planes will require a large workforce to fly, service, and maintain them. This presents a massive opportunity for our youth. To support this, our government is also expanding training facilities across the aviation sector."

Political Shifts: From 'ATM' to 'Engine'

The Prime Minister did not mince words regarding the political history of the region. He drew a sharp line between the current administration and previous leadership, specifically targeting the Samajwadi Party.

"Earlier, the Samajwadi Party treated Noida as an 'ATM' for their own gain," Modi alleged.

"But under the BJP government, Noida is becoming the engine of UP's development," he said.

He credited the "double-engine" government--referring to the BJP’s rule at both the Center and State--for the speed at which these projects were realized.

A Symbol of 'New Attitude'