PM Modi Shakes Hands With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Holds Brief Conversation on Sidelines of G7 Summit In Canada

PM Modi meets Italy counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis | Image: ANI

Kananaskis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis on Tuesday. PM Modi shook hands with the Italian counterpart and held a brief conversation.

A video showed PM Modi shaking hands with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni and holding a brief conversation with her, on the sidelines of G7.

Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. A video showed Carney receiving PM Modi in Kananaskis and shaking hands with him.

Besides Meloni and Carney, PM Modi met other world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, South African President among others.

After a brief interactions with world leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them for a group photo in Kananaskis.

PM Modi also held bilateral sessions with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

Meeting the German Chancellor in Kananaskis, PM Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, “Delighted to hold talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada... We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing.”

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025. PM also expressed deep appreciation for German Government’s condolences on the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last week.