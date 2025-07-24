Brewing Stronger India-UK Ties: PM Modi Shares ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ Moment With British Counterpart Keir Starmer

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared candid photos with British counterpart Keir Starmer as the two leaders had a ‘Chai Pe Charcha' moment. The Prime Minister shared the photos with a caption, “Brewing stronger India–UK ties”.

"Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties," wrote PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

Sharing further on his meeting with British PM, PM Modi said, “At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold.”

Prime Minister Modi, after signing the historic India-UK trade deal with Keir Starmer, was seen shaking hands with British counterpart beside the Premier League Trophy, following Starmer's acceptance of Modi's invitation to visit India.

Sharing other candid moments with Starmer, PM Modi shared more photos reflecting upon India and UK cricketing ties.

“India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations. Also gave my young friends a bat signed by the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup,” PM Modi said.

Prior to this, PM Modi Interacted with business leaders at Chequers.

The signing of the India-UK CETA has opened up new avenues for trade and investment. It marks a pivotal step in strengthening our economic partnership.

PM Modi - Keir Starmer trade talks

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said talks with PM Keir Starmer were outstanding, particularly in the wake of the successful signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. In addition to economic cooperation, this agreement sets the stage for boosting shared prosperity.

"Exquisite Indian textile products, footwear, gems and jewellery and engineering goods will gain market access to UK. The opportunities for agricultural products and processed foods will also get an impetus. All of this will benefit our people, especially farmers, women, youngsters, fishermen and MSMEs," PM Modi wrote on X.

“The Agreement will boost ‘Ease of Doing Business’, reduce ‘Cost of Doing Business’ and enhance ‘Confidence of Doing Business.’ Investment linkages are all set to get more vigour. It’s equally gladdening that we’ve released Vision 2035 to deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This will focus on sectors like defence, education, people-to-people ties, semiconductors and sustainable development,” the Prime Minister said.