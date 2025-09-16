PM Modi Shares New Photos From Bihar’s Newly Inaugurated Airport In Purnea

Purnea: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared captivating photographs of the newly inaugurated airport in Bihar's Purnea and greeted the people of Purnea on the new airport. Extending his congratulations to the residents of Purnea and the neighbouring areas on the opening of the airport, PM Modi expressed optimism that the airport will enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and lead to an uplift in commercial activities within the district and the state at large.

The Prime Minister, in a post on social media platform X, accompanied by enchanting new pictures of the Purnea Airport, wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Purnea and surrounding areas on the new airport terminal building, which will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism." PM Modi's message pointed out that the new facility will act as a vital element in the developmental narrative of Bihar, strengthening integration and opportunity through improved air connectivity.

PM Modi inaugurated the Purnea airport on Monday, following which the operations for commercial flights started at the airport's newly opened interim terminal. Purnea Airport became the fourth civilian airport in Bihar to be operational, alongside Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga.

IndiGo flight 6E-7924, the inaugural flight from Kolkata, landed at 1.29 pm with 36 passengers on board. The traditional water cannon salute welcomed the aircraft. The passengers were greeted warmly with garlands and traditional welcomes by IndiGo staff and airport personnel upon arrival. The return flight, 6E-7925, took off for Kolkata at 4.46 pm carrying 39 passengers. Under the central government's UDAN initiative, IndiGo plans to run the Kolkata-Purnia-Kolkata route three times weekly, with future expansion plans.

Purnea, now equipped with the modern airport facility, is set to witness a surge in both economic activities and tourist influx, given the enhanced accessibility the airport promises. The inauguration of the airport terminal building has been marked as a major step towards strengthening Bihar's infrastructure, aligning with strengthening growth through connectivity enhancements.