PM Modi Shares Ram Setu Darshan During Flight Back from Sri Lanka

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a deeply spiritual moment with the nation as he witnessed the Darshan of Ram Setu during his flight back from Sri Lanka. PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being blessed with the Darshan, calling Prabhu Shri Ram a uniting force for all.

PM Modi during his flight back from Sri Lanka shared this beautiful moment on social media with a caption that reads, “On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us.”

Ram Setu, a site of immense spiritual and cultural significance, is believed to have been constructed by Lord Ram's Vanar Sena as described in the Ramayana.

PM Modi shared a video from his flight, capturing the serene beauty of Ram Setu and reflecting on the spiritual connection between these two events. His message resonated with millions, capturing the timeless values of unity, devotion, and harmony embodied by Lord Ram.