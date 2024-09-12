Published 20:22 IST, September 12th 2024
Watch: PM Modi Sits On Floor As Paralympian Javelin Gold Medalist Navdeep Gifts Him Cap
PM Modi met India's Paralympic contingent as they returned to the country after a record haul, winning 29 medals at the Paris games.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi meets Paralympian javelin gold medalist Navdeep Singh at his residence in New Delhi | Image: @narendramodi Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:22 IST, September 12th 2024