  • Watch: PM Modi Sits On Floor As Paralympian Javelin Gold Medalist Navdeep Gifts Him Cap

Published 20:22 IST, September 12th 2024

Watch: PM Modi Sits On Floor As Paralympian Javelin Gold Medalist Navdeep Gifts Him Cap

PM Modi met India's Paralympic contingent as they returned to the country after a record haul, winning 29 medals at the Paris games.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi meets javelin gold medalist Navdeep Singh
PM Modi meets Paralympian javelin gold medalist Navdeep Singh at his residence in New Delhi | Image: @narendramodi Instagram
  • 3 min read
20:22 IST, September 12th 2024