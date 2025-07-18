PM Modi Slams Congress-RJD in Poll-Bound Bihar, Flags 'Malicious Intentions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress and RJD of engaging in politics in the name of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals in Bihar, without ensuring equal rights for them. He also appealed to the public to "protect" the state from what he described as the "malicious" intentions of the Congress and RJD.

Addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Motihari, the Prime Minister said, "Congress and RJD have been doing politics in the name of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. However, far from ensuring equal rights, they often fail to show respect to people outside their immediate families. The arrogance of these people is being witnessed by all of Bihar today. We must protect the state from their malicious intentions."

Intensifying his attack, PM Modi said it was impossible for the poor to obtain pucca (permanent) houses during the rule of the RJD and Congress in Bihar.

"During the rule of the RJD and Congress, it was impossible for the poor to get such pucca houses. In their regime, people didn't even dare to paint their homes, fearing that if they did, the landlord might just have them evicted," he said.

‘More Houses Provided Than Population of Norway, New Zealand, Singapore’

Speaking about the PM Awas Yojana, he stated, "Under the PM Awas Yojana, we provided more houses in Bihar than the total population of Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore combined."

The Prime Minister further criticised the Congress and RJD, stating they failed to bring adequate funds to the state.

"Today, work in Bihar is progressing rapidly because both the Centre and the State have governments committed to Bihar’s development. When the Congress and RJD were in power at the Centre, Bihar received only around ₹2 lakh crore in 10 years of UPA rule," PM Modi said.

Land-For-Jobs Scam

PM Modi also targeted the RJD over the land-for-jobs scam during the tenure of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009 under the UPA government.

"The RJD leaders can never provide employment to you. These are the same people who, in the name of jobs, got your land registered in their own names. Remember, there was a Bihar of the lantern era, and now there is a Bihar glowing with new hopes," he said.

Operation Sindoor

During his speech, the prime minister also reminded the public of his promise to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack from the soil of Bihar. "I took the resolve for Operation Sindoor from the land of Bihar, and the entire world witnesses its success today," he said.

PM Modi Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 72,000 Crore

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 72,000 crore in Bihar.

During his visit, he handed over cheques to five Cluster-Level Federations, distributed keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), and virtually flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains.