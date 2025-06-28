PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as a part of Axiom-4 space mission. The Prime Minister’s Office shared the first glimpse of PM Modi’s interaction with the astronaut in a post on X. The caption read, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.”

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated Shukla and his team on the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission. This private space mission includes astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the United States.

In a message shared after the launch, the Prime Minister said, “We welcome the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US.”

Highlighting the historic significance of the mission, PM Modi said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on his way to becoming the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. “He carries with him the wishes, hopes, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also extended his best wishes to all the astronauts on board and hoped for the mission’s complete success.