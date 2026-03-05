PM Modi Speaks With French President Macron Over West Asia Conflict, Discusses Need For "Dialogue And Diplomacy"

'We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia': PM Modi on speaking with French President Macron . File | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed concerns over the escalating situation in West Asia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the duo addressed the need for "dialogue and diplomacy" on the matter and expressed committment to shared coordination towards peace restoration in the region.

"Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," the PM wrote in the post.

Between March 2 and 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the leaders of the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

During these discussions, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks in the respective countries. He also enquired about the safety and well-being of the large Indian community residing in these countries, reflecting India's priority to safeguard its diaspora amid the regional turmoil.

These calls build on PM Modi's ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

On Sunday, he also held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated India's call for an early cessation of all hostilities in the region to restore peace.

Meanwhile, the French President, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, recognised the Islamic Republic of Iran as the one "primarily responsible" for this situation, stating that the nation “developed a dangerous nuclear programme and unprecedented ballistic capabilities, that armed and funded terrorist groups in neighbouring countries.”

However, Macron also underscored the joint military operation launched by the USA and Israel, which he said was “conducted outside the framework of international law.”

Emphasising the gravity of the matter, Macron expressed solidarity with Germany and the United Kingdom's desire for the "swiftest possible end to the strikes" and highlighted the need to restore peace in the region through “resumed diplomatic negotiations.”