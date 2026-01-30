PM Modi Speaks With Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez, Seeks Deeper Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez, amidst a tumultuous period for the South American nation. The telephonic conversation, which took place against the backdrop of the US-backed capture of former President Nicolas Maduro, shows India's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with Venezuela. PM Modi expressed his desire to elevate India-Venezuela relations, emphasizing cooperation in trade, technology, defense, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, the prime minister tweeted, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead.”