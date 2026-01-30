Updated 30 January 2026 at 21:38 IST
PM Modi Speaks With Venezuelan Acting President Rodriguez, Seeks Deeper Bilateral Ties
PM Modi speaks with Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, strengthening India and Venezuela ties, amid US-Venezuela tensions and economic sanctions.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez, amidst a tumultuous period for the South American nation. The telephonic conversation, which took place against the backdrop of the US-backed capture of former President Nicolas Maduro, shows India's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with Venezuela. PM Modi expressed his desire to elevate India-Venezuela relations, emphasizing cooperation in trade, technology, defense, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.
In a post on X, the prime minister tweeted, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead.”
The timing of PM Modi's conversation with Rodriguez is noteworthy, given the recent US intervention in Venezuela. India's stance on the situation remains cautious, calling for dialogue and peaceful resolution, while expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan people. The approach aligns with India's recent positions on global conflicts, prioritizing diplomacy over confrontation.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 30 January 2026 at 21:26 IST