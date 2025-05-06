PM Modi's Strong Message To Pakistan: India's Water Will Flow, Stopped And Used For Its Own Interests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes it clear, says India's water will be used for its own interests. | Image: ANI, File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a strong statement said that India’s water will be used for its own interests, confirming that his government is standing firm on its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Summit, said that earlier India’s water was flowing out of the country but now it will flow, stopped and used to fulfil its own interests and needs.

“Well these days there is a lot of discussion about water in the media. Pehle Bharat ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha...ab Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq me bahega, Bharat ke haq mai rukega aur Bharat ke hi kaam aayega. (Earlier, the water on which India had a right was going out, now India's water will flow in India's interest, will stop in India's interest and will come to use in the country)," the Prime Minister said at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for the first time on Indus Water Treaty days after Pahalgam terror attack post which he in a top security meeting with key government officials, armed forces chiefs launched a series of non-kinetic strike on Pakistan . One of the very first measures taken by the Modi government to punish Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack was to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. It came out as a strong move as it will really bring down Pakistan on its knees.

The sponsor, handler and backer of terror, Pakistan, who trained terrorists for the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack, is going to regret for taking on India very soon. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is going to create a lot of troubles like drinking water shortage, irrigation, water shortage to run thermal projects to name a few besides a whole lot of other purposes.

While the Indus Water Treaty is going to make Pakistan very very thirsty, but its not the only action the government has taken to convey Islamabad that they have really messed up with India this time.

Modi Govt's 5 big non-kinetic strikes on Pakistan

India has suspended Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The integrated checkpost Attari has been closed. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

Besides the above ones, India has stopped all imports and exports to and from Pakistan, closed trade routes and air space for Pakistani aircraft, ships through direct and indirect means.

India will identify, nab and bring terror perpetrators, their backers to justice: PM Modi's open warnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia when Pahalgam terror attack took place had cut short his visit and returned to the country as soon as it was possible. Soon after his arrival, PM Modi held a high level meeting at the airport and next day he chaired a top security meeting with key ministers, armed forces chiefs, advisors, to chalk out a strategy to punish Pakistan and avenge the death of 27 innocent civilians including 26 Indians and one Nepalese national.

A day later, PM Modi issued a strong statement saying, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.”

Rajnath Singh assures citizens, govt will do what they desire

As the nation anxiously awaits a strong retaliation to Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a big hint suggesting that India is planning a big action.