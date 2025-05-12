sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 12th 2025, 22:45 IST

India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail: PM Modi's Strong Message To World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned Pakistan even as Operation Sindoor is underway saying India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Top Security Officials Present | LIVE
PM Modi wit top security officials | File photo, Representational image | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a strong statement warned Pakistan that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail as he addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister also made it clear to the world that terror and talks, terror and trade and terror and Water cannot go and flow together. 

During his address, PM Modi said, “India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats. There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organizations.”

“The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.

Published May 12th 2025, 22:45 IST