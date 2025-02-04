PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today, Stormy Session Likely

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 4) is all set to respond to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha as the Budget session continues to see intense debates between the Opposition and the NDA government.

The PM will address the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 5 pm. The President delivered the address to a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, and discussions on the Motion of Thanks have been ongoing since then.

Discussions on the Budget will be held on February 6, 7, 10, and 11. On February 11, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide her response to the Budget debate.

During Monday’s proceedings, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading falsehoods.

Rahul, while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, began his address by clarifying his stand on President Mumur's address, where he earlier called her speech “boring.”

He said, "I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention on what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same President's address the last time and the time before that. It was the same laundry list of the things that the Govt has done..."

His explanation comes days after he mocked the President's joint address on the first day of the Parliament Budget Session saying, "Boring… was repeating the same things again and again.” His comments came when he was talking to his mother Sonia Gandhi , who when asked to comment on President's speech said, “...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady."

Speaking further, Rahul claimed that an INDI bloc government would not have sent External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the US to request an invitation for the Prime Minister to attend the American president’s coronation.