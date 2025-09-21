Republic World
Updated 21 September 2025 at 11:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM

PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM

Reported by: Navya Dubey
PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM
PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday. While the purpose of the address is not clear yet, it comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 21 September 2025 at 11:14 IST

