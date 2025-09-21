Updated 21 September 2025 at 11:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM
PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Navya Dubey
Advertisement
PM Modi To Address The Nation Today At 5PM | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday. While the purpose of the address is not clear yet, it comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 11:14 IST