  • PM Modi to be Received with Shower of Flower Petals, Drum Beats in Varanasi: BJP Leader

Published 13:51 IST, October 20th 2024

PM Modi to be Received with Shower of Flower Petals, Drum Beats in Varanasi: BJP Leader

PM Narendra Modi will receive a warm welcome in Varanasi on Sunday, with BJP workers stationed at various points in the city to shower flower petals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Lay Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Cr | LIVE
PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Lay Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Cr | LIVE | Image: PTI
  • 4 min read
