Published 13:51 IST, October 20th 2024
PM Modi to be Received with Shower of Flower Petals, Drum Beats in Varanasi: BJP Leader
PM Narendra Modi will receive a warm welcome in Varanasi on Sunday, with BJP workers stationed at various points in the city to shower flower petals.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi to Visit Varanasi Today, Lay Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Cr | LIVE | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:51 IST, October 20th 2024