Israel-Iran War | PM Modi To Chair CCS Meet Tonight In Delhi On Middle East Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Chair Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting tonight after reaching the national capital. This meeting will be regarding the situation in Middle-East.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. After returning from Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister is expected to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi tonight.

Israel continued its attack on Iran on Sunday, killing multiple Iranian fighter planes and focusing on the Islamic Republic's army headquarters in Tehran. At least two Iranian F-5 and F-4 fighter jets were destroyed when the Israeli Defense troops (IDF) attacked the Tabriz airport and the headquarters of the Basij troops.

"Two F5 and F4 fighter jets at the airport of Tabriz in western Iran, as the jets were prepared for takeoff. The strike was conducted to degrade the Iranian Air Force’s activities and to further expand the degradation of their aerial defense," said the IDF on X (previously Twitter), while sharing a video of the strike.

Advertisement

Israel has declared that it will keep attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the fact that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already been killed in the attacks. Israel, which has consistently opposed Iran's nuclear program, has also made public a video depicting the targeted attacks on Khamenei's Tehranian complex, calling it Operation Roaring Lion.

Israel's operation will go on for as long as it takes, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who noted in his speech on Saturday that the Iranian regime had demanded "death to Israel and death to America" during the last 47 years. Netanyahu claimed that Iran has armed proxies against Israel in Gaza, Syria, and other nations, and that this is the reason why people in the Middle East continue to live in fear.

Advertisement