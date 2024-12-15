PM Modi to Chair National Conference of Chief Secretaries Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the concluding day of the fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on Sunday. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the concluding day of the fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on Sunday.

According to an official release, the three-day Conference held from 13 to 15 December 2024 will emphasise the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the states.

It will be another key step towards further boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state governments, the release mentioned.

It will lay the ground for collaborative action to harness India's demographic dividend by promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for both rural and urban populations.

Based on the extensive deliberations between central Ministries/departments, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts, the fourth National Conference will focus on the theme 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment & Skilling - Leveraging the Demographic Dividend' covering best practices and strategies for States/UTs to follow.

The release stated that under this overarching theme, a special emphasis will be on six areas: manufacturing, services, rural non-farm, urban, renewable energy, and circular economy have been identified for detailed discussions.

Four special sessions will also be held on Frontier Technology for Viksit Bharat, Developing Cities as Economic Growth Hubs, Economic Reforms in States for Investment, and Capacity Building through Mission Karmayogi.

Besides, focused deliberations over meals would be held on Atmanirbharata in Agriculture: Edible Oils and Pulses, Care Economy for the Ageing Population, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana Implementation, and Bharatiya Gyan Parampara.



Best practices from states/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference to encourage cross-learning across States. Chief Secretaries, senior officials of all States/Union Territories, and domain experts among others will be present at the Conference.

The Conference of Chief Secretaries is driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to strengthen cooperative federalism and ensure better coordination between the Centre and States to achieve faster growth and development. The Conference has been held annually for the last 3 years.

The first Chief Secretaries Conference was held in June 2022 at Dharamshala, followed by the second and third conferences in January 2023 and December 2023 in New Delhi respectively.