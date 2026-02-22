PM Modi to flag off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train Today; CM Yogi says 'Golden Chapter in New UP's Development Journey'

Lucknow: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag-off Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that a new "golden chapter" is about to be added to the development journey of the state.

In a post on X, CM Yogi also emphasised that PM Modi will also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore in the Western UP District.

"A new golden chapter is about to be added to the development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will flag off the 'Meerut Metro' and 'Namo Bharat' train in the revolutionary land of Meerut, giving momentum to the development journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. At the same time, he will gift the district of Meerut - which is witnessing modern connectivity - with various development and public welfare projects worth approximately Rs 12,930 crores", CM Yogi posted.

"On this occasion, Prime Minister ji will dedicate the 82 km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation and inaugurate the remaining sections of RRTS. This step will set a new example for integrated urban and regional transportation. Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Prime Minister ji on the sacred soil of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

At around 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

From there, PM Modi will undertake a Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the release.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He will inaugurate the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.