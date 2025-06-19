PM Modi To Flag Off New Vande Bharat Express Between Patliputra and Gorakhpur, Vaishali-Deoria Railway Line

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from June 20-21 and lay foundation stone, inaugurate a host of developmental projects including rail, water and power. Boosting railway infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train on this route.

Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Over the next two days will be attending programmes in Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. These programmes cover a wide range of sectors.”

One of the key highlights of his visit is going to be the inauguration of state-of-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, furthering the vision of Make in India and Make for the World. The locomotives will be exported to the Republic of Guinea.

This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion system, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

In line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga, Prime Minister will inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1,800 crore catering to the needs of people in the region.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3,000 crore in various towns across Bihar aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar. For this, standalone BESS are being installed at 15 grid substations of the state including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Siwan among others.

The capacity of the battery to be installed in each sub-station is between 20 to 80 MWh. It will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already stored electricity back to the grid directly benefiting the consumers.

PM Modi To Release First Instalment of PMAY U in Bihar

The Prime Minister will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 18,600 crore projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the state-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line.

Marking a historic moment for the district's integration with the national railway network, Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time.

PM to launch 100 new electric buses

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, Prime Minister will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

He will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, Prime Minister will launch the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centers, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha's heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, Prime Minister will felicitate women achievers from across the State.

PM Modi to lead International Yogi Day from Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebration from Visakhapatnam.

PM Modi will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at the beachfront of Visakhapatnam, alongside nearly 5 lakh participants, while leading the nation in a harmonious yoga demonstration.