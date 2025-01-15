PM Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. These commissioning ceremonies mark a major milestone in India’s defense capabilities.