PM Modi To Inaugurate Marathi Literary Convention In February: Fadnavis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th All India Marathi Literature Convention scheduled to be held here from February 21-23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Thursday.

Fadnavis made these remarks after inauguration of the camp office of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All India Marathi Literature Convention) at the old Maharashtra Sadan here.

He said the prime minister has agreed to inaugurate the annual convention which is being held in the national capital for the first time since the creation of Maharashtra state in 1960.

The annual gathering of Marathi litterateurs from across the world was last held in Delhi in 1954 when prominent Sanskrit scholar Lakshman Shastri Joshi was the president of the convention.

The convention was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Writer and folk culture researcher Tara Bhawalkar has been elected as the president of the 98th edition of the convention, becoming the sixth woman to hold the post.

The Talkatora Stadium will be named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sahitya Nagari for the duration of the convention and the hall where the convention will be held will be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The convention is expected to be attended by over 5,000 literature enthusiasts.