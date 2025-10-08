PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport, Host UK PM Starmer At Global Fintech Fest

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on October 8-9 to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport along with several major infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 57,000 crores in and around Mumbai. During his visit, he will also host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will be visiting India on October 8-9 for the first time as the UK Prime Minister.

However, the highlight of PM Modi's visit will be the inauguration of the newly constructed international airport in Navi Mumbai, India's largest Greenfield airport project, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Apart from the Navi Mumbai Airport, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3.

Newly Constructed Airport To Elevate Mumbai Into Global Multi-Airport System

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo. Spread across 1,160 hectares, the airport features state-of-the-art infrastructure, including an Automated People Mover (APM) connecting all terminals and a dedicated storage facility for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

According to officials, the airport will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into a global multi-airport system.

PM Modi To inaugurate Mumbai Metro Line-3

In addition to the airport, PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. Following the inauguration, the entire 33.5 km underground Aqua Line, featuring 27 stations, will be operational, marking a total investment of Rs 37,270 crore.

The officials stated that the Metro Line-3 is expected to redefine commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering a faster, more efficient, and modern transit solution for millions of residents.

‘Mumbai One’ App Launch

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the ‘Mumbai One’ integrated common mobility app for 11 Public Transport Operators (PTO) across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways, and Bus PTOs. The app will provide seamless multimodal connectivity and a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing, elimination of queueing by promoting digital transactions, and real-time journey updates.

Furthermore, he will inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP), a pioneering initiative by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra. The program focuses on enhancing employability by aligning skill development with industry requirements and will be rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 government technical high schools.

PM Modi-Keir Starmer To Participate In Global Fintech Fest

The prime minister's visit will also feature the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, where PM Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will participate and deliver keynote addresses. The event will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world to discuss the future of fintech and its potential to transform the financial sector.

The UK Prime Minister's visit to India is expected to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people relations.