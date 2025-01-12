PM Modi to Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: Security Forces Intensify Area Domination Exercise in Kashmir

Srinagar: The security forces on Sunday intensified sanitization efforts and area domination exercise in Kashmir, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the valley for inauguration of the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, officials said.

The deployment of security personnel has been increased in the vulnerable areas and dozens of checkpoints have been set up at important intersections in various districts to ensure that anti-national elements are not able to move around freely, they said.

The officials said that random checking and frisking of people and vehicles, including two-wheelers, has been intensified while patrolling is also taking place.

"Security has been tightened near the Z-Morh tunnel. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place and the PM's security team, comprising the SPG personnel, has taken over the venue," they said.

The prime minister is likely to address a public rally after the inauguration of the tunnel at Gagangir, the officials said, adding the venue is now off-limits for the public.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and the Army are part of the security apparatus for Monday's inauguration. Extensive area domination exercises, searches and patrols are being conducted for the smooth conduct of the event, the officials said.

The sharpshooters have been deployed at vulnerable points while aerial and technical surveillance, including through drones, is also being undertaken. The area is being monitored round-the-clock, they added.

Earlier on October 20 last year, seven people, including a local doctor, were killed in a terrorist attack near the tunnel site in the Gagangir area.

The authorities have closed the Srinagar-Leh national highway from Saturday to Monday "due to icy road conditions caused by inclement weather and to facilitate maintenance work by road maintenance agencies".

However, it is widely perceived that the arterial road link between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been shut for the prime minister's visit.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the strategic 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel will be a major step towards making the Ladakh region accessible by road throughout the year. The work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed last year.

The soft opening of the tunnel was done in February 2024.

The tunnel is vital in terms of the defence needs of the country in the Ladakh region and also connecting the youngest Union Territory to the rest of the country.

Situated at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

The tunnel ensures seamless connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg, and will ease summer travel to Ladakh.

Along with the under-construction Zojila tunnel, the Z-Morh tunnel will ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Baltal and Ladakh regions for civilian and military traffic.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which oversees the project, has said the "engineering marvel" is a game changer for the region.

"The Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir is a game-changer for the region, offering more than just a connection between Gagangir and Sonamarg. This engineering marvel is poised to unlock the full potential of the region's trade and tourism sectors," the NHIDCL said on X.

It said the tunnel is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that provide real-time updates and seamless connectivity for users. This futuristic infrastructure will not only enhance the travel experience but also set a new standard for road connectivity in the region.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the officials said.