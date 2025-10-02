Updated 2 October 2025 at 19:06 IST
PM Modi Will Not Attend Ravana Dahan In East Delhi Amid Rain
PM Modi will not attend Ravana Dahan in East Delhi amid rainfall.
Reported by: Ankita Paul
PM Modi will not attend Ravana Dahan in East Delhi amid rainfall, said sources.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to attend Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi. But, he cancelled the plan due to rainfall, sources said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
