Published 17:25 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi To Respond To Discussion On Constitution In Lok Sabha On December 14: Reports
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi To Respond To Discussion On Constitution In Lok Sabha On December 14: Reports | Image: X- @BJP4India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, which will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13. According to sources, following the discussion, Prime Minister Modi on December 14.
The debates will be held on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to lead the discussion in the Upper House on December 16.
Updated 17:26 IST, December 9th 2024