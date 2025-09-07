PM Modi to visit flood-affected Punjab's Gurudaspur on September 9

Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flood-affected Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, the Punjab BJP announced on Sunday.

PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims," Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

"This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time," they added.



Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jhakar said that PM Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation and will assess the local conditions to provide maximum assistance to the state.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab," Sunil Jhakkar said in a post on X.

Sunil Jhakkar also informed about the visit of Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on September 5 and said that the central government teams will submit the reports on the damage caused by the floods.

"Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Chauhan was sent to evaluate the situation. Two central government teams, which visited to assess the damage caused by the floods in Punjab, are set to submit their reports to the central government after their tour. The Government of India stands firmly with the people of Punjab," Jhakkar said.