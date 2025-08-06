PM Modi To Visit Japan and China, Strategic Talks And SCO Summit On Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Japan and China as part of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on August 30, followed by a trip to China from August 31 to September 1, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Visit To Japan

PM Modi on August 30 for the annual bilateral summit. Discussions will focus on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, including Japan’s gift of two E-10 Shinkansen trains.

Supply chain resilience, especially for rare earth materials used in EVs. Broader cooperation in security, trade, and technology, with emphasis on the Quad alliance (India, Japan, Australia, and the U.S.).

Visit to China

Modi will travel to China on August 31, his first visit since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020. He will attend the SCO Summit, where key discussions may include regional security, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation.

There are possibilities of bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping, aimed at stabilising India-China ties. PM Modi will also interact with other leaders of the SCO, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These visits come amid efforts to reset strained ties with China and deepen strategic partnerships with Japan.

Modi’s presence at the SCO Summit signals India’s continued commitment to multilateral diplomacy in Eurasia.

PM Modi’s Japan, China Tour Amid Tariff Tensions with US

After Trump's steep tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s purchase of Russian oil and alleged re-exporting for profit Indian exporters, especially in apparel and footwear, face uncertainty over undefined penalties, stalling contracts and raising concerns about economic fallout.

New Delhi has called America's tariff move “unjustified and unreasonable”, concerning over national interests. Modi’s visits to Tokyo and Beijing are seen as a strategic balancing act—strengthening regional alliances while navigating a turbulent global trade environment.

SCO Summit 2025