PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela On Wednesday: To Participate In Prayer Rituals Following Holy Dip At Sangam | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 5, where he will take a holy dip at Sangam and perform Kumbh rituals. According to the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, during PM Modi’s visit to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, he will take a holy dip at the Sangam at around 11 am and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi's visit is in line with his commitment to promoting and preserving India's spiritual and cultural heritage. He has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

During his previous visit to Prayagraj on December 13, last year, PM Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities, and services for the general public.