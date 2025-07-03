PM Modi to Visit Trinidad & Tobago, 25 Years After Attending World Hindu Conference

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago on July 3-4, 2025, marking his first official trip to the island nation as Prime Minister of India. This visit is particularly significant as it represents the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Prime Minister Modi's connection with Trinidad and Tobago dates back to August 2000, when he attended the World Hindu Conference at the Cascadia Hotel in Port of Spain. Organized by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the conference attracted over 1,000 delegates from around the world and focused on the theme "Self-Emancipation and World Welfare." At the time, Narendra Modi was serving as the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and delivered a keynote address centered on the ancient wisdom of Aatmanam Mokshartham Jagat Hitaya Cha — a principle that calls for the liberation of the self for the greater good of the world. In his address, Modi emphasized the importance of unity and the preservation of cultural heritage within the Indian diaspora.

The World Hindu Conference, held in Port of Spain, brought together a diverse group of leaders and thinkers. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Basdeo Panday, the then Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, RSS Sarsanghchalak K. Sudarshan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Ashok Singhal. It was a powerful gathering that celebrated the resilience of Hinduism.

The Indian delegation was both large and influential, comprising key figures from the VHP, RSS, BJP, and Shankaracharya Swami Divyanand Teerth. Additionally, there was a significant delegation from Guyana, including Justice Nandram Kissoon, Swami Aksharananda, and Minister of Agriculture Pandit Reepudaman Persaud.

During his speech, Narendra Modi highlighted the need for leaders to place society’s advancement above personal ambitions. Sri Ashok Singhal, observing from the audience, was heard saying, “That is a lion of the Sangha!” Just months later, in November 2000, Modi was appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s General Secretary in charge of organization, becoming only the third person to assume this role since the days of the Jana Sangh. The following year, he was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Even back then, Narendra Modi established a strong connection with the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean. He visited villages in Trinidad, meeting with the local Indian community, learning about how they adapted to life in the Caribbean, and reflecting on their lasting ties to India. During one meeting, Modi praised the community for preserving their cultural and spiritual practices despite the challenges of distance and time.

Narendra Modi in the Caribbean in 2000, alongside spiritual leaders Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

The 2000 World Hindu Conference of Trinidad and Tobago was part of a larger series of events focused on promoting and preserving Hindu values. After previous conferences in Nairobi (1998) and South Africa (1995), the 2000 event aimed to unite people of Indian origin worldwide and strengthen their cultural and spiritual connections. This event also served as a precursor to the World Summit of Spiritual and Religious Leaders at the United Nations from August 28 to 31. The discussions at the World Hindu Conference 2000 influenced ideas shared at the UN in the following weeks.

Following the conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Narendra Modi continued to be actively involved in global platforms, advocating for the Hindu cause. From August 28-31, he took part in the Millennium World Peace Summit at the United Nations in New York, attended by over 2,000 religious leaders from around the world.

A few days later, on September 9, 2000, Narendra Modi attended a major event in Staten Island, New Jersey, organized by the Indian American community and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The event, with over 5,000 people in attendance, featured Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the chief guest, along with several notable saints who had attended the UN summit.