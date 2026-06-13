PM Modi, Trump Likely To Meet On June 17 At G7 Summit In France, Says White House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The White House officials confirmed that Trump is set to hold a string of high-profile meetings in France, where the US President will also sit down with leaders from the UAE, Qatar and other Middle East countries. The engagement between world leaders is expected to focus on regional security, energy cooperation and the evolving situation in West Asia, making the G7 a key diplomatic stop for Washington’s outreach in the region.

The White House officials stated that, alongside the Gulf discussions, Trump also planned bilateral talks with the heads of government from France, Egypt and India. The planned meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron comes as host of the summit, while the proposed sit-downs with Egypt and India reflect Washington’s interest in coordinating with key partners on trade, defence and strategic issues.

Meanwhile, the confirmation from Washington signalled that PM Modi and President Trump will use the international gathering to take stock of ties at a time when global trade, energy security and regional stability remain in focus. As leaders arrive in France, the schedule of one-on-ones is keenly awaited for signals on US policy, alliance management and whether Washington intends to navigate multiple flashpoints from the Gulf to the Indo-Pacific.

According to experts, the meeting between the two leaders is expected to offer an opportunity to push forward discussions on technology, defence cooperation and the India-US trade partnership. Further, it is also a chance to coordinate with a key Indo-Pacific partner as the G7 debates issues ranging from economic resilience to supply-chain diversification. The White House noted that the meeting is planned for the sidelines of the summit, making clear that it will be a focused, working-level engagement rather than a standalone state visit.

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(This is a developing story)

