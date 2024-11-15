sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 6,640 Crore from Bihar's Jamui

Published 12:55 IST, November 15th 2024

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 6,640 Crore from Bihar's Jamui

Modi was in the district to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi
PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:55 IST, November 15th 2024