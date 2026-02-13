PM Modi Unveils ‘Seva Teerth’, New Hub for PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled “Seva Teerth” as the official name of the integrated government complex that will house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Cabinet Secretariat, marking a symbolic and administrative shift from India’s colonial-era governance infrastructure to a modern, unified centre of executive operations.

The formal unveiling took place at 1:30 pm today, coinciding with the inauguration of Seva Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2, which will host several key ministries including Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Law and Justice, Agriculture and others.

Officials said these new buildings are part of the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project, designed to consolidate scattered government offices into digitally integrated, citizen-centric infrastructure.

A Symbolic Transformation

The renaming and inauguration have been framed by the government as part of a broader effort since 2014 to move away from colonial names and symbols in key institutional spaces and instil a mindset focused on “service and duty”. Among the major changes:

South Block to Seva Teerth

Central Secretariat to Kartavya Bhavan

Rajpath to Kartavya Path

Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg

Raj Bhavans/Raj Niwas to Lok Bhavan/Lok Niwas

Officials note that Seva Teerth, meaning “a sacred place of service” that reflects the ethos of public service central to the government’s vision of governance and is expected to improve administrative efficiency by bringing major executive entities under one roof.

Commemorative Rs 100 Coin Released

To mark the significance of the day, the Prime Minister also released a Rs 100 commemorative coin ahead of the unveiling ceremony, a gesture officials described as celebrating this “transformative milestone” in India’s administrative governance architecture.

Although details of the coin’s design were not immediately highlighted in today’s coverage, commemorative Rs 100 coins have previously been issued by the Government of India to celebrate major national milestones and occasions, such as featuring the image of Bharat Mata alongside the national emblem on limited-edition coins, a first in independent India.

Next Phase of Transition

With administrative relocation underway, the historic South Block and North Block, which have housed India’s executive functions since the early years after independence will be repurposed as part of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya (Museum) project. Officials say this transformation will preserve heritage while opening up iconic structures for public engagement and historical education.