PM Modi urges people to visit Rann Utsav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to visit Gujarat's Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav, saying it will be an unforgettable experience.

"Kutch awaits you all! Come, discover the pristine White Rann, the spectacular culture and warm hospitality of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The festival, which goes on till March 2025, promises to be an unforgettable experience, he said.

Kutch is known for its unique culture, wildlife sanctuary and white salt desert.