Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Pulwama Soldiers | LIVE

Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Pulwama Soldiers | Image: PTI

India LIVE: In his US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is willing to repatriate its nationals living illegally in the United States, and emphasized the need to dismantle the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10 on Thursday, after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament. The two Houses also completed the debate on the Union Budget, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responding to the marathon discussion.

In another development, a CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, according to official sources. The incident occurred at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamsang, located in the Imphal West district, around 8:20 pm.