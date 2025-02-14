Published 08:16 IST, February 14th 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Pulwama Soldiers | LIVE
India LIVE: In his US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is willing to repatriate its nationals living illegally in the United States, and emphasized the need to dismantle the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.
Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10 on Thursday, after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament. The two Houses also completed the debate on the Union Budget, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responding to the marathon discussion.
In another development, a CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, according to official sources. The incident occurred at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamsang, located in the Imphal West district, around 8:20 pm.
08:28 IST, February 14th 2025
PM Modi Concludes Two-Day US Visit
PM Modi leaves from USA for New Delhi, concluding 2-Day visit.
08:12 IST, February 14th 2025
CRPF Jawans Kills 2 Before Taking His Life at Manipur Camp
A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.
The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamsang located in the Imphal West district at around 8.20 pm, they said.
The accused, Havildar Sanjay Kumar, opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said.
08:05 IST, February 14th 2025
Assam Cabinet to Probe MP's Alleged Ties to National Security Threats on Feb 16
The Assam Cabinet is set to convene on February 16 to discuss the implications of recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam on national security.
This development comes amid allegations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colbourn, has connections to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, potentially compromising national interests.
Updated 08:28 IST, February 14th 2025