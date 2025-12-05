PM Modi-Vladimir Putin Hold 90-Minute One-on-One Power Talk At 7LKM Ahead of Key Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a one-on-one meeting lasting nearly 90 minutes at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday evening, government sources confirmed. The high-level talks come ahead of the formal delegation-level discussions scheduled for today as part of Putin’s two-day official visit to India.

Putin arrived in New Delhi yesterday afternoon, receiving a ceremonial welcome before attending a series of restricted meetings. His visit marks a key moment in the ongoing India–Russia strategic partnership, particularly as both nations reassess defence and energy cooperation amid shifting global geopolitical dynamics. This is Putin’s first visit to India in years, and it comes at a time when bilateral trade has surged, but India continues to push for correction of the widening trade imbalance.

The visit is also expected to open up new markets for Indian businesses, potentially boosting employment and benefiting farmers. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are anticipated across sectors such as shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity.

Beyond trade and investment, officials indicated that the visit will also focus on strengthening people-to-people ties, mobility partnerships, cultural exchanges, and scientific collaboration between the two nations.

While the agenda of the closed-door conversation remains undisclosed. The bilateral discussions are expected to focus on defence cooperation, energy partnerships, trade imbalance, technology collaboration, and regional security concerns - including Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

