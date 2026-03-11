PM Modi Vows Full Support for Indians in Gulf Amid West Asia Tensions; Hits Out at Congress for 'Politicising War' | Image: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the nation that the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and swift return of Indian citizens stranded in the Gulf region as tensions escalate across West Asia.

Addressing a public rally in Kerala, the Prime Minister acknowledged the anxiety gripping millions of Indian families with loved ones working in the Gulf.

“Whatever is happening in the Gulf, it is obvious that you all are worried. A lot of our people are working there,” he said.

He highlighted the intensive efforts being made by the BJP-led NDA government to evacuate Indians caught in conflict zones.

“The BJP-NDA alliance is working hard to bring all of our people back to India safely. We are trying our best to bring everyone back who are stuck in the war. We will not leave our citizens alone in the warzone. Everyone will be given the safety,” PM Modi declared.

The Prime Minister credited India’s diplomatic outreach and friendly ties in the region for the smooth assistance being provided on the ground.

“All our friendly neighbouring countries, even in the Gulf, are taking care of our people. All our embassies are helping our people out there,” he said, adding that comprehensive support--food, shelter, medical aid and legal assistance--is being extended to every affected Indian.

Taking a sharp swipe at the opposition, Modi accused the Congress party of politicising the crisis instead of supporting the government’s rescue operations.

“Even in such a situation, the Congress party is again politicising the issue. Congress is looking for politics even in the war. They are giving out irresponsible statements,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to underscore a larger national lesson emerging from the conflict--the critical importance of self-reliance. Drawing a parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the war has once again shown why “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) is non-negotiable for India.

“In the energy sector, our dependence on other countries should be least,” Modi stressed.

He pointed to the government’s push for renewable energy, noting a significant increase in solar generation projects. To reduce reliance on petrol and diesel, the Centre is aggressively promoting electric buses and vehicles, he added.

“BJP-NDA is making India Aatmanirbhar while Congress and Left people are busy joking on Aatmanirbharta,” the Prime Minister said, positioning self-reliance as a strategic shield against global uncertainties.

With thousands of Indian workers employed across the Gulf, the government has already activated its standard operating procedures for emergency evacuation and is coordinating round-the-clock with missions in the region. Officials said special flights and naval vessels remain on standby, and helplines have been activated for families seeking updates.