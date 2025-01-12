PM Modi Warns Youth Against ‘Chalta Hai’ Attitude, says 'Such People No Better Than…’

New Delhi: Urging the youth to take ownership of the ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that today’s Bharat is driven by goals, adding that some people will have to drop the ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude and contribute to the nation's development.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, Prime Minister Modi said, “Any country has to achieve big targets to grow and prosper. Some people have a “chalta hai chalne do" attitude and think it is unnecessary to make changes. But people who have this kind of attitude are no better than dead corpses. The only thing that drives our lives is our goals. Today’s Bharat is driven by goals.”

"Setting and achieving big goals is not just the work of any one government machinery; it is a must that every citizen of the country joins it. Lakhs of people have joined it. The ownership of the 'Viksit Bharat' is not just mine but yours too," he added.

'Need To Land Indian on Moon Using Chandrayaan'

The Prime minister also underlined the objectives the country is looking to achieve in the next 10 years, specifically by the end of this decade.

"By the end of this decade, India has set a goal of producing 500 GW of electricity... A huge goal in front of us is to host the Olympics in the next decade... By 2035, we have to establish our station in the space. The world saw Chandrayaan's success, now we are preparing for the Gaganyaan. But we have to think of something even further. We need to land an Indian on the moon using our Chandrayaan... When the economy grows, it creates a positive impact on every level of life," he said.

‘Those Calculating Data Might Think It’s Impossible’

Reposing faith in the capabilities of youth, the Prime Minister said that India will become a developed country with the hard work of youngsters.